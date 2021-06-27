In his message on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Ustica massacre, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, underlines the “imperative duty” to commit to “a more complete reconstruction of the facts”.

“The massacre of forty-one years ago, in the sky of Ustica, is etched in the conscience of Italians as a harrowing tragedy, which snatched eighty-one defenseless people from their lives, which threw their families into unspeakable pain, who left the Republic without a univocal truth capable of fully reconstructing the framework of the circumstances and those responsible ”, we read in Note spread by the Quirinale.

On the day of the anniversary of the Ustica massacre, then, Mattarella writes, “the first thought goes to those who have lost parents, brothers, sisters, relatives, friends”.

“The time that has passed will never heal the wound, but consolidates the bond of human solidarity and the feeling of closeness to those who have suffered so unjustly”, observes the Head of State. “Alongside it there is a growing sense of gratitude for the civic commitment that family members have been able to express, promoting the search for truth even in the face of opaque and obstructive conduct, encouraging the men of the state who have been able to take important steps “.

The Republic, concludes Mattarella, “feels the permanent expression of solidarity and the commitment to a more complete reconstruction of the facts as an inalienable duty”.