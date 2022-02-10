“Zampetti Shadow President, most powerful man in Italy. Conte will end up with Berlusconi. Salvini and Meloni …”



Will Giuseppe Conte make his own party and leave the 5 Star Movement after the chaos linked to the provision of the Naples court on the statute?

“Conte will certainly not make a party of his own. By now he is desperate and risks ending up in the arms of Berlusconi. When he speaks he has assumed the posture of a bust of the Pincio”.

Really…

“Conte has failed as prime minister and as a lawyer. He has thought about starting his own party but does not know who to get it financed by. We are back to our origins, a modest lawyer who messed around with his CV. You have to understand how Marco Travaglio will behave, right spin doctor by Conte. But the only one who can charge him is Berlusconi “.

And what will happen to the 5 Stars?

“They will break up as it should be. Only Luigi Di Maio will remain, who has certainly understood better than the others how the world goes. He knows how to listen and knows how to be an aggregator”.

Meanwhile, Beppe Grillo is back in vogue …

“Yes, but he is so suffocated, and it is humanly understandable, by his son’s legal affairs that he too is in confusion, above all due to the personal economic repercussions of so many events that are overlapping”.

Let’s move on to the center-right, will Salvini and Meloni make peace?

“Unfortunately they were born to quarrel. It is a temperamental and chemical fact between them. They are like two bullies in a suburban school who throw stones at each other during recess.”

Will Lega and Fratelli d’Italia be together in political elections in 2023?

“We will vote long before 2023”.

Ah, how come?

“The Mattarella operation had been studied at the table for months and for the left the sooner you vote the better, since the Center-right has disintegrated. The Democratic Party must go to the collection quickly. Mattarella now no longer has any reason for gratitude towards the 5 Stars and its goal is to have the Center Left govern for the next ten years “.

Elections when?

“Difficult in June, but certainly the natural expiry of the legislature will not come, also for the PNRR in chaos and for the rising spread. Elections then in September and with the current electoral law, since they will never agree to reform it “.

Draghi still premier after the vote?

“Well, Draghi has understood that he has to get his shoes dirty, he started to tour Italy. Let’s say he came out of Olympus and went down to earth to try not to be overwhelmed by the people of the bills far more dangerous than the no vax … “.

What is Draghi’s ambition?

“A prestigious international assignment: European Commission or World Bank. He’s really tired of being prime minister, he was used to the ECB and the Bank of Italy where he was the absolute monarch in structures that worked and did what he wanted. Now it’s a mess. , both at Palazzo Chigi and in the ministries. He just has to find a way to escape and this way could be the dispute between the parties over the budget gap. Draghi is looking for an elegant way to send everyone to that country. “

Many have written and said that the real winner of Mattarella’s re-election is Ugo Zampetti, General Secretary of the Quirinale. Is that so?

“Zampetti is an absolute giant, the real winner and above all the real shadow President. He is the most powerful man in Italy. Now we will see how he will defend his ministers, first of all Enrico Giovannini, who is also the most criticized. real winners of the Quirinale match were Dario Franceschini, the left DC and Zampetti himself “.

Speaking of Quirinale, what do you think of the revelations contained in Luca Palamara’s latest book, written in collaboration with Alessandro Sallusti, Lobby & Logge, in particular when he states that he saw an exchange of text messages between Luca Lotti and President Sergio Mattarella?

“Really a great book. Too bad that when they bring me up for the so-called P4 affair they don’t remember that I had negotiated only to be able to accompany my daughter to Japan for a delicate operation that ended happily. I would do it a thousand times …”.

But on the Quirinale …

“There is no great appointment in the judiciary without the approval of Colle. We hope that in the next seven years Mattarella will be more incisive than in the previous seven years …”.