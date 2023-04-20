President Mattarella is visiting Bratislava: “Italy supports Ukraine as long as necessary”

During the visit to Bratislavain Slovakiathe president of the Republic, Sergius Mattarellahe said: “TheItaly will provide support atUkraine as long as it will be necessary and requested from every point of view, because not only independence but also the future of peace in Europe is at stake”. The Head of State added that support is essential because otherwise the one in Ukraine “would be followed by other aggressions and this we can’t allow it: so we will guarantee our commitment to every extent“.

Mattarella, the conversation with the president Zuzana Caputova

This morning (April 20) the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellahas encountered there president Zuzan Caputova at the presidential palace in Bratislava. “We talked a lot about the war in Ukraine and the theme sees our countries in harmony on the defense of the territorial integrity of Kiev”. The Head of State continued: “We recorded full harmony on all points of view and all the chapters covered. There is a constant collaboration for the future. We have many very efficient collaboration fronts, our commercial exchange is significant and we plan to increase it. One topic we have talked about and which needs to be cultivated very concretely is that of renewables”.

“Insidious disinformation fueled by Russia”

The “disinformation fed by Russia” is an “important topic” because it is “an insidious action that needs to be tackled more effectively and requires an awareness of the EU and NATO”, said Mattarella, specifying that disinformation “can distill unfounded doubts by spreading false news. It’s an insidious phenomenon”.

