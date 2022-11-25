Violence against women: sexual abuse is on the rise. The shocking data

The November 25th is becoming an increasingly important date for the whole world and therefore also for Italy. Today is the international day for the elimination of the violence against women. The numbers in our country are dramatic, only in 2022 they signed up 104 feminicides. The President of the Republic Sergio used very strong words on the subject Mattarella. “Violence against women – said the head of state – is one open violation of the human rights, unfortunately widespread without geographical, generational, social distinctions. Significant efforts have been made in recent decades to recognize, eliminate and prevent it in all its forms – continues Mattarella – however, for too many women, the right to a free life from violence is not yet a reality. The daily reports – continues Mattarella – bear sad witness to this and remind us that there are countries where even those who denounce and oppose the violence are subjected to serious and extended forms of repression“.

According to the latest homicide report in Italy, they are 82 women killed in the family and emotional sphere in the former nine months of 2022 (8 less than last year), 88 considering the data as of November 20, respectively 42 and 52 at the hands of the partner or ex. This is what emerges from the joint report “Prejudice and violence against women”. In growth instead the sexual assaults, over 90% against women and girls. The numbers collected also show that, since the entry into force of Code red on August 9, 2019, the highest number of violations concerned the measures of estrangement from the home family and approach ban, uphill in 2022 like the felony offencein decline instead the revenge porn.

