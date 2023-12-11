Mattarella to the Supreme Defense Council: “AI? We need a plan to counter dangerous use and hybrid threats”

The Supreme Defense Council, meeting at the Quirinale under the presidency of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, “examined the war situation in Ukraine and reiterated the firm condemnation of the aggression carried out by the Russian Federation and Italy's full support for Ukraine in its defense against the invader”. This is what we read in the note released at the end of today's meeting of the Supreme Defense Council , chaired by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. “The Council agreed on the search, in close agreement between the European and Atlantic partners, for prospects that will allow us to achieve a peace that is just and lasting, in accordance with international law, and for the launch of a reconstruction plan for Ukraine”, we read further.

Furthermore, he “unreservedly condemned the brutalities committed by Hamas in Israel last October 7, with acts of terrorism that deliberately caused more than a thousand deaths among civilians – including three Italians – and led to the kidnapping of more than two hundred people, including women, children and the elderly. reads in the statement issued at the end of the meeting “He also expressed concern about the acts of anti-Semitism perpetrated in many parts of the world and in Italy. In relation to the ongoing conflict, the release of all hostages held by Hamas is essential.” They took part in the meeting the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni; the foreign ministers, Antonio Tajani; of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi; of Defence, Guido Crosetto; of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti; the Chief of Defense Staff, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone; the advisor to the President of the Republic for the affairs of the Supreme Defense Council, Francesco Garofani; the undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovano; the general secretary of the Presidency of the Republic, Ugo Zampetti.

With reference to Africathe Supreme Defense Council “reviewed the situations of tension in the Western Balkans and other crisis areas, particularly those of the wider Mediterranean and the Sahel. It appears necessary – we read in the statement issued at the end of the meeting – to address the causes of instability in Africa, taking into account legitimate local needs and guaranteeing a global approach, as the Mattei Plan proposes”.

Finally, the Supreme Defense Council “carried out an in-depth study on changes that new technologies are introducing into international competition and therefore on their effects on the evolution of modern strategic scenarios”. “It is considered essential today – reports the press release issued at the end of the meeting – to develop awareness and capacity for action also in the new areas of human interaction: the cybernetic, spatial and underwater domains and the cognitive dimension”. “A more effective national security and governance architecture is a condition for countering new threats as well as the risks of offensive use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Given the transversality of hybrid threats, a joint effort is essential – concludes the statement of the country system”.

