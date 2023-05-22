Mattarella: “The person must be protected, not the ethnic group. No to nefarious conceptions of supremacy based on race”

“It is the person, as a daughter of God, and not the lineage, belonging to an ethnic group or a national community, who is the recipient of universal rights, guardianship and protection”. Sergio Mattarella said it today, in a passage from his speech to celebrate Alessandro Manzoni.

Words that sound like an indirect response to the controversies of recent weeks, in which the concept of ethnicity was brought up by Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida. At the States General of the birth rate in Rome, Giorgia Meloni’s brother-in-law invoked the defense of “Italian ethnicity”, less than a month after warning of an alleged “ethnic replacement” in Italy.

Mattarella spoke on the subject quoting Manzoni, whose 150th anniversary of death is today. In the vision of the Milanese writer, “it is man as such, not only as a member of a nation, as a citizen, who is the bearer of dignity and rights”, said the President of the Republic during a visit to the Milanese city .

“With regard to romanticism and the Italian Risorgimento, the triad of god, country and family is often mentioned, almost as opposed to the triad of the French revolution, freedom, equality, fraternity,” said the head of state in another passage of his speech. “It is an excessively schematic caesura. The romantic and Catholic Manzoni, in truth, does not deny the values ​​of the French revolution, on the contrary, he approves and shares them, insisting above all on the most neglected one, fraternity”, continued Mattarella. “The French revolution, according to Manzoni, had betrayed these values ​​because, with Jacobinism, it had been transformed into the ideology of Terror and violence. Nothing, for the author of ‘The Betrothed’, is more nefarious than abstract political theories that sacrifice the rights of men or entire populations on the altar of reason of state. For him, nothing is more sacred than human life. The truth must prevail over falsehood, tolerance over hatred, mercy over violence, morality over the calculation of convenience”.

According to Mattarella, “in Manzoni’s idea of ​​freedom, justice, equality and solidarity we can see an anticipation of the basic vision of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948”

“A fundamental charter”, he defines it, “born after the horrors of the Second World War, which identifies the human person in himself, without any difference, as a subject with rights, thus barring the way for nefarious conceptions of supremacy based on race, on belonging, and ultimately on oppression, persecution, the prevalence of the strongest. Concepts and assumptions which – as we well know – are expressly placed at the basis of our republican Constitution”.

The President of the Republic also cited “The history of the infamous column”. The work, in which Manzoni recounted the trial and death sentence of two alleged infectors, “warns us of how pernicious the moods of anonymous crowds, prejudices, stereotypes are; and what risks are run when the holders of power – political, legislative or judicial – do their best to please them at all costs, seeking only an ephemeral consensus”.