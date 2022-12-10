Mattarella tested positive for Covid: commitments postponed

Sergio Mattarella tested positive for Covid. The 81-year-old President of the Republic, who complains of some fever, discovered he was positive after a swab he underwent in the morning. The commitments of the next few days have been postponed. “He is essentially asymptomatic and continues to take care of his duties, even if isolated in his apartment at the Quirinale”, they say from Colle. The President was vaccinated with the fourth dose months ago.

He will certainly have to give up the inauguration of the academic year of the Police Force training school in Rome on Monday. Participation in a conference on Europe and the war at the Italian Embassy at the Holy See, on Tuesday at 10 in Palazzo Borromeo, is also skipped. On Friday he should receive the diplomatic corps for Christmas greetings and on December 20 the high offices, two traditional appointments of the Presidency of the Republic. The last public outing took place at the premiere of La Scala last Tuesday, where he was given an ovation. That day, together with Foreign Minister Tajani, Mattarella had met the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“On behalf of myself and of the government, I would like to express my best wishes for a speedy recovery to President Mattarella”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was also at home with the flu, which is why she missed the Alicante summit .

Crisanti’s opinion

“I don’t know if the president got infected at La Scala, this cannot be established, but that was certainly an opportunity at risk. The president is an elderly person, since elderly people, especially frail ones, are at risk of dying if they become infected, perhaps he would have done well to set an example. In my opinion, if I may say it, President Mattarella has committed a carelessness, he is certainly not a young man and perhaps he has given the idea that the problem no longer exists even for elderly people and instead the problem exists ”. This was stated by the PD senator and virologist Andrea Crisanti, contacted by the Dire agency.