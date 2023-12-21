Mattarella talks about Artificial Intelligence. In his speech to high state officials, the President asks for rules for AI





Yesterday's speech by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella addressed to high state officials, it focused on various relevant points, not only for Italy but also for the world.

Starting with a genuine use of politics to truly solve people's problems and not just be “politician politics”.

He then spoke about general issues such as climate change and the wars increasingly fought by “private militias” and not by regular armies.

It was surprising that Mattarella he focused on topics that are, so to speak, unusual for this type of discourse. If global scientific problems such as climate change have now become usual, indeed common, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining more and more space, relevance and notoriety.

What if Elon Muskowner of

We talked about it here

And in fact in the speech of Mattarella there is a reference to certain “global actors” who would act “as counter-powers” influencing governments and threatening freedom. A somewhat extreme concept for Muskwhich however warns of the potential dangers of a digital demagogue.

The President he asked for rules and controls and this is correct as long as it does not block the development of AI.

But the discussion is clearly global because politics has now moved to social media, a phenomenon that is totally predictable and even foreseen.

Start Obama the first to understand the enormous communicative potential, for better or for worse, of the new technological tool.

Now humanity acts in a kind of world 2 while physically remaining in the usual world 1.

But then world 2 has very concrete effects on world 1 and therefore the concern of those who govern it.

And on this – how to say – technological substrate of the internet is installed theArtificial intelligence which represents a sort of epochal change.

AI aims for omniscience and has largely passed the Turing test which allows it to easily disguise itself by simulating human intelligence.

AI solves complex differential equations on the fly and at the same time can churn out poems and recipes for cooking chicken or telling jokes.

But he can also give detailed instructions for building an atomic bomb or he can hack the operating system of a dam by opening it and flooding a country.

Then there is the impact on the world of work given that many jobs will disappear. Already the journalistic one and has risk because theAI can produce good articles even if the human element that AI is not yet able to simulate – namely irony and emotional intelligence – is still a guarantee of stability.

There have already been all-out strikes in Hollywood by screenwriters and writers.

We are moving towards a world quantitatively leveled with the quality given by the human element which will pay a lot: the same difference between eating from McDonald's and in a starred restaurant. The best will survive.

Subscribe to the newsletter

