“For too many women the right to a life free from violence is not a reality”: thus the President of the Republic Mattarella on the day against violence against women. The head of state, in a message, urges “to support the victims who find the courage to report” and adds: “The culture of respect invests in the younger generations.



In one year 104 victims. No more excuses, the laws are there Annalisa Cuzzocrea November 25, 2022

“An end to violence against women, recognizing their capacity for self-determination are issues that challenge everyone’s freedom”, continues the president. Denouncing «is an act that requires courage. Effective action to eradicate violence against women must be based on the dissemination of prevention of the structural causes of the phenomenon and on a culture of respect that invests in the younger generations, through education for equality, mutual respect, the refusal of any form of abuse”.

For Mattarella “Violence against women is a violation of human rights”: especially in war zones, where real “aberrations” are perpetrated against those who are “even more vulnerable”.





“If he is jealous, he loves me”: when violence arises from language MICHELA MARZANO November 25, 2022

The president’s words are joined by those of Prime Minister Meloni, who confirms on Facebook: «The government is in the forefront against the scourge of feminicide. We owe it to the many victims, often without justice, and to those who are still forced to suffer this barbarism today”. “The data concerning violence against women continues to represent a national drama”, explains the prime minister, “As a government, we have a lot of work to do and we intend to carry it forward at 360 degrees, focusing our commitment on three pillars of action: prevention , protection and certainty of punishment”.