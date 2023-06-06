Relations between Italy, Italy and France are solid and centuries-old: «together we built the European Union». Sergio Mattarella prepares his private visit to France by recalling how interdependent the two countries are and in fact must always be able to overcome the inevitable differences between governments that the construction of Europe entails. On the eve of a day that the head of state will spend with Emmanuel Macron, between the Louvre and the Elysée, Mattarella recalls the importance of the just signed Treaty of the Quirinal which represents enhanced cooperation between the two Latin countries.

And he does so by meeting at the Italian embassy in Paris with a group of young diplomats from the two countries gathered precisely under the umbrella of the Treaty. “You are the hope and the future”, underlines the president in a short speech aimed at not forgetting what the Union’s objectives are. “Your passion, knowledge and dedication are essential for the construction of Europe, for its growth and evolution to face today’s crises and tomorrow’s challenges. And, looking beyond our continent as well, it will be your task – he explains to the diplomats – to constantly foster dialogue and mutual understanding, to contribute to the peaceful development of international relations, working for the resolution of conflicts, the promotion of human rights, environmental protection”.

This is the true role of the Union: to resolve conflicts and move forward. Almost an invitation also to Rome and Paris to overcome the recent distances, the differences, to tone down because Italy and France are, if not forced, destined to cooperate. There will therefore be no need to revisit this issue tomorrow, in the meeting with Macron at the Elysée, to round off the corners or recover relationships and harmony. The president quotes De Gaulle to recall how deep the roots of the Quirinale Treaty are: «on the day of its signing I was thinking of what General de Gaulle declared from Algiers on 27 July 1943. Barely two days had passed since the fall of fascism and De Gaulle spoke of “close proximity” and “interdependence between two great Latin peoples”. We have come a long way together, assures the head of state. A road that will be illuminated tomorrow – in the presence of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano – by the inauguration of a fantastic Italian exhibition at the Louvre. More precisely Neapolitan given that the prestigious Parisian museum will host as many as 60 masterpieces from the Capodimonte museum. What better plastic demonstration of the connection of two Latin countries that have crossed centuries and centuries of history. Here, seen today from Paris through the eyes of the head of state, polemics, dialectical harshness and small reciprocal slights seem really distant. They certainly won’t be on the breakfast menu at the Elysée that Macron will offer the Italian president. Instead, there will be a worried analysis of the slow pace of European construction: if in the past we built the European Coal and Steel Community (Czech) in an instant, “in our day we have struggled a lot to agree only a modest ceiling on the price of gas We have a lot to recover in terms of confidence and hope for the future!», assures the president.