“Dear guys, I'm telling you in simple words: love is not selfishness, possession, domination, misunderstood pride”. In the speech of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, a message aimed at young people stands out. Words that take on a particular meaning also in light of news cases, starting with the murder of Giulia Cecchettin.

“We see, and encounter, violence even in everyday life. Even in our country. When research and the cult of conflict prevails. Rather than the value of what is in common; developing discussion and dialogue. Violence. I think of that more hateful towards women. I would like to address the younger ones”, says the Head of State. “Dear guys, I'll tell you in simple words: love is not selfishness, possession, domination, misunderstood pride. Love – the real one – is much more than respect: it is gift, gratuitousness, sensitivity”.

Young people find ample space in Mattarella's message. “Compared to the scenario in which we move, young people feel out of place. Disoriented, if not strangers to a world that they cannot understand; and whose trends and behaviors they do not share”, she states. “A disorientation that arises from seeing a world that ignores their expectations. Weak in countering an increasingly threatening environmental crisis. Incapable of uniting in the name of global development.”

“In such a dynamic society, like today's, there is an even greater need for young people. For their hopes. For their ability to grasp the new. It depends on all of us – the Head of State urged – to make the reasons for alarm, the opportunities for scientific progress, for knowledge, for the human dimension”, he highlights.