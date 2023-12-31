Mattarella speech at the end of the year (2023) streaming and live TV: where to see it live

MATTARELLA SPEECH STREAMING TV – Today evening, Sunday 31 December 2023live from the Quirinale Palace, in Rome, at 8.30pm the traditional one is broadcast live on TV end of year speech of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellawho will send his personal message of best wishes to all Italians.

This is the second message of the Head of State's second mandate, the ninth since he has held the office of President of the Republic since 3 February 2015. But where can you see Sergio Mattarella's end-of-year speech live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the detailed information on the topic.

Live on TV

As usual, the President of the Republic's end-of-year speech is broadcast on unified networks, with the exception of Italia 1. The Head of State's message can therefore be followed on Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Channel 5, Network 4 And A7in addition to all news channels, such as, for example, SkyTg24 (channel 50 of digital terrestrial), TgCom24 (channel 51) e Rai News 24 (channel 48).

Mattarella speech at the end of the year (2023) live streaming

The 2022 end-of-year speech can also be followed on the web via streaming. In fact, the message is also broadcast live on the channel YouTube of the Quirinale. Another solution, however, is to connect via smart TV, smartphone or tablet to the RaiPlay, MediasetPlay or SkyTg24 platforms.

The story of the end of year message

The traditional message of greetings from the Head of State has taken place, without any interruption, since 1949, when it was pronounced on the radio for the first time by Luigi Einaudi, the second President of the Italian Republic.

Furthermore, it was Einaudi himself who, in 1954, pronounced the first message broadcast live on TV in the year RAI was founded. Furthermore, Einaudi also holds the record for the shortest speech in the history of presidential greetings: 148 words in 1950, not even three minutes.

The record for the longest greeting speech, however, goes to Oscar Luigi Scalfaro in 1997 with 4,912 words pronounced in just under three quarters of an hour. Mattarella's speech this evening will be the ninth end-of-year speech since he was elected president in 2015, the second since his re-election on 29 January 2022.