Mattarella speech at the end of the year 2023 live LIVE: the words of the President of the Republic

MATTARELLA SPEECH LIVE LIVE – As usual, today evening, Sunday 31 December 2023live from the Quirinale, starting at 8.30 pm, on President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella keeps the traditional end of year speech with which the Head of State sends his personal best wishes to the Italians. Below, the live text of the President of the Republic's speech updated minute by minute:

LIVE

7.30 pm – The end-of-year speech by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will begin at 3:00 pm 8.30pm.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how long the speech of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella lasts, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? As usual, the President of the Republic's end-of-year speech is broadcast on unified networks, with the exception of Italia 1. The Head of State's message can therefore be followed on Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Rete 4 and La7, in addition to all news channels, such as, for example, SkyTg24 (channel 50 of digital terrestrial), TgCom24 (channel 51) and Rai News 24 (channel 48).

The 2023 end-of-year speech can also be followed on the web via streaming. In fact, the message is also broadcast live on the channel YouTube of the Quirinale. Another solution, however, is to connect via smart TV, smartphone or tablet to the RaiPlay, MediasetPlay or SkyTg24 platforms.

The story of the end of year message

The traditional message of greetings from the Head of State has taken place, without any interruption, since 1949, when it was pronounced on the radio for the first time by Luigi Einaudi, the second President of the Italian Republic.

Furthermore, it was Einaudi himself who, in 1954, pronounced the first message broadcast live on TV in the year RAI was founded. Furthermore, Einaudi also holds the record for the shortest speech in the history of presidential greetings: 148 words in 1950, not even three minutes.

The record for the longest greeting speech, however, goes to Oscar Luigi Scalfaro in 1997 with 4,912 words pronounced in just under three quarters of an hour. Mattarella's speech this evening will be the ninth end-of-year speech since he was elected president in 2015, the second since his re-election on 29 January 2022.