MATTARELLA STREAMING TV SPEECH – Today, Friday 31 December 2021, live from the Quirinal Palace in Rome at 20.30 the usual end-of-year speech by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will be broadcast to unified networks, who will address his personal message of good wishes to all Italians. This will be the last speech of the current president given the imminent end of his term. Where to see Sergio Mattarella’s year-end speech to the Italians on live TV and streaming? Below all the information in detail on the speech.

Live on TV

As happens every year, the message to citizens from the Head of State will be transmitted to unified networks, with the exception of Italy 1. The speech, therefore, can be followed live starting at 20.30 on Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Rete 4, Canale 5 and La7, in addition to all news channels, such as, for example, SkyTg24 (digital terrestrial channel 50), TgCom24 (channel 51) and Rai News 24 (channel 48).

Mattarella speech at the end of the year (2021) live streaming

As for the web and streaming, on the other hand, Mattarella’s 2021 year-end speech will be broadcast live on the channel YouTube of the Quirinale. Another solution is to connect via smart TV, smartphone or tablet to the RaiPlay, MediasetPlay platforms or to the SkyTg24 website.

A tradition that has been going on since 1949

The traditional message of good wishes from the Head of State has taken place, without any interruption, since 1949, when it was delivered on the radio for the first time by Luigi Einaudi, the second president of the Italian Republic. It was Einaudi himself, moreover, to pronounce, in 1954, the first message broadcast live on TV in the year of the birth of Rai. Furthermore, Einaudi also holds the record for the shortest speech in the history of presidential greetings: 148 words in 1950, not even three minutes. The primacy of the longest greeting speech, on the other hand, belongs to Oscar Luigi Scalfato in 1997 with 4,912 words spoken in just under three quarters of an hour. Mattarella’s tonight will be the sixth speech at the end of the year since he was elected president.