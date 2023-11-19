On the world day in memory of road victims, also the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has made its voice heard on the matter. And he did so by reiterating what sector associations have been repeating for some time now: road safety it must be a priority and an objective to be achieved with concrete and immediate actions to deal with a phenomenon that puts social safety at risk.

Unacceptable loss

“Road victims are an unacceptable loss that unites families, civil society and institutions in grief – explained Mattarella – Making the movement of vehicles and people safe is a complex and indispensable task which requires the commitment to this purpose of all the actors involved, public authorities, builders, citizens. Road safety is a priority good inalienable, linked to the right to life, to health, to free movement: constitutionally guaranteed rights, which can be damaged, in an instant, by imprudent behavior or fatal distractions with drastic and permanent consequences”.

The task of politics

The Head of State then continued turning to politics and its role in road safety: “Great attention must be paid to the tools proposed by the European Union, starting from the ‘Strategic Framework’ which invites Member States to adopt, among others, interventions on the safety of infrastructures, vehicles and users with the objective of progressive reductionuntil the desired elimination of the number of victims of road accidents. At the same time, it is essential to spread a culture of driving responsibility among young generations and adults, which can increase the level of awareness of the risks associated with daily road traffic”.

Mattarella and road victims

“The dramatic emergency dictated by the high number of road victims, which continues to occur every day, cannot be translated into an attitude of resignation faced with a phenomenon which, among other things, particularly affects children, young people under the age of 17 and vulnerable road users“concluded Mattarella.