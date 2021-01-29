Italy could have found a beginning solution for its latest political crisis. The parties that supported the government that fell last Tuesday, when Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned, seem willing to forget their differences to give life to a new Executive. They would thus avoid the creation of a Cabinet of national unity and the convening of early elections. This is at least the idea that the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, would have come up with after 32 hours of conversations with the representatives of the different political forces in recent days.

In the new period of the political crisis that is now opening, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, will be the protagonist, to whom Mattarella conferred an “exploratory mandate” on Friday to verify that the coalition that gave life to the previous Executive. The alliance was formed by the ‘anti-caste’ 5 Star Movement (M5E), the Democratic Party (PD, center left), the leftist Free and Equal, and the centrist Italia Viva. The defection of this last political force, led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, left the government without an absolute majority in the Senate, which ended up causing Conte’s resignation.

It is significant that the head of state, who is called upon to act as arbitrator between the parties in times of instability, has not attributed the “exploratory mandate” to the resigning prime minister and has instead opted for Fico, considered a moderate within the M5E and with a respected institutional profile. Mattarella’s decision suggests that, at least for the moment, there is no consensus between the parties on Conte’s name. The M5E, PD and Free and Equal insist that he repeat in office, but Renzi remains determined to change prime minister.

It is now up to Fico to lead the negotiations to finish mending the coalition and put all parties in agreement on who will lead the new Executive. It will not be easy and you will have to overcome the crossed vetoes that have prevented a deal thus far. The next head of government could once again be Conte, who would thus command the third Cabinet of this legislature, Fico himself or even a third person whose name generates consensus. The president of the Chamber of Deputies has until Tuesday to carry out this delicate task, when Mattarella has summoned him to explain if he has been successful in his mission.