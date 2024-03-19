Mattarella praises the Penitentiary Police

Yesterday at the Quirinale there was an event in honor of the Penitentiary Police. The occasion is an important one and President Mattarella praises the hard work that the participants are required to carry out. “There are other obstacles that weigh on your task and your activities. Obstacles which recall the task of other institutions: from the prison overcrowding which makes your work much more difficult than it should be, to the staffing shortages which overwhelm the task of each of you to what is at this moment a priority element: the “the need for health care within penitentiary institutions which is a widespread, broad, indispensable need, the lack of which means that you are burdened with needs and requests that do not fall within your tasks and functions”.

This is a formal opportunity to take stock of the difficult situation in prisons, especially with regards to overcrowding and the undoubted tension to which officers are also subjected. Mattarella is particularly interested in this topic from an institutional point of view and continues as follows:

“This is why it is essential that this aspect of effective healthcare within penitentiary institutions is addressed promptly. These aspects require urgent interventions: the completion of staffing, overcrowding and above all healthcare. The number of suicides in prisons demonstrates how important and indispensable it is to address it immediately and urgently.” The key point of the speech concerns the professionalism: “Professionalism is a fundamental element that involves the control of everyone, including oneself, and requires respect for the boundaries of professionalism. This is important and you know it better than me, that your authority, your authority is based on full professionalism. and authentic, from moving within the boundaries of professionalism”.

But while the President was making this important speech, the news spread news that ten prison police officers had been arrested on charges of: “torture, abuse of office, abuse of authority against arrested or detained persons, omission of official acts, damage, extortion, ideological falsehood committed by a public official in public documents, suppression, destruction and concealment of true documents”. The facts refer to the beating of two inmates which occurred on 11 August 2023 in the Foggia prison and was filmed by surveillance cameras. At the base of the beating there would be the fact that a prisoner had committed acts of self-harm in the presence of deputy inspector Annalisa Santacroce who is part of the staff now under house arrest. The order from investigating judge Carla Protano is detailed.

It would be: “an inhuman and degrading treatment for the dignity of the person, consisting of an attack prolonged over time by several people and which occurred under the indifferent gaze of other subjects (including Inspector Santacroce, whose presence as spectator was able to make the oppression even more humiliating)”. A singular coincidence that occurred yesterday just as the President of the Republic was singing the praises of the Corps.