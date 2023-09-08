Violence against women, Mattarella: “Educational commitment against the miserable conceptions of relationships”

“There is no freedom today when a person is the victim of physical or moral harassment and violence – says the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in a message sent to Corriere della Sera on the occasion of the tenth edition of Women’s Time -. Violence against women in Italy in recent months has continued to manifest itself with numerous cases of murder and rape. This intolerable social barbarism requires a more conscious action of severe, concrete and constant prevention. This must be accompanied, in the whole of society, by an educational and cultural commitment against distorted mentalities and a miserable conception of the relationship between women and men”.



“Freedom and rights are not an irreversible conquest, but they require a continuous and forward-looking effort to protect, renew and include – continues the head of state -. The value of freedom and the aspiration to develop it have extended over the years, thanks also to the propulsive role of women, capable of bringing their specific and concrete sensitivity to rights issues. But still today, and all over the world, freedom is threatened by discrimination, violence, inequality”. “There is no freedom in those regimes that suffocate the natural demands of women for effective equality”, argues Mattarella.

“Today we need the strength and culture of women more than ever”, she adds. “Women have changed politics, culture and society – recalls the president -. And they will continue to do so, in this season in which decisive challenges engage Italy, Europe and the whole world on the frontier of peace, development , climate change, employment and reducing inequality”.

