Mattarella promulgates the competition bill, but writes a letter to the Chambers and to Meloni and recalls the extensions to bathing establishments and street vendors

The president of the Republic Sergio MattarellaIn the promulgate the annual law on the competitionhas addressed a letter to the presidents of the ChambersIgnazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana, and to the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to remind Parliament and the government to respect the principle of competition in the assignment of public concessions.

The head of state explains having signed the lawproposed by the government and definitively approved by Parliament, because it is a commitment undertaken by Italy within the Pnrr. But in the letter he focuses on various critical aspects, starting from the extension of concessions to street vendors, made official by law. And it refers to the government's intention to proceed in a similar way also for the seaside.

“I believe it is my duty – writes the Head of State – to draw the attention of the government and Parliament to article 11 of the law, regarding the assignment of concessions for trade in public areas, which, in addition to regulating the methods of issuing new concessions, introduces yet another automatic extension of existing concessions, for a extremely long period, so it appears incompatible with the principles repeatedly reiterated by the Court of Justice, the Constitutional Court, administrative jurisprudence and the Competition and Market Authority regarding opening up to the services market. Furthermore, the general criteria for the granting of new concessions, as also stated by the Competition and Market Authority, appear restrictive of incoming competition and favor, in contrast with European rules, outgoing concessionaires”.

