The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in the past few hours underwent a swab and, after fifteen days – spent with modest lines of fever only in the first three days and without significant symptoms – he tested negative for Covid and, therefore, has resumed his normal activities.

The head of state had tested positive on 10 December last. In recent days, formulating Christmas greetings to the military, he had regretted the non-presence and connection from the Quirinale: “Although only slightly, I am still positive for Covid and I wanted to avoid transmitting it”.

Sergio Mattarella, 81, was re-elected President of the Republic on 29 January. On Saturday he will present himself for the eighth time in front of the Italians for the traditional end-of-year speech.