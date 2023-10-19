Mattarella-Meloni, the frost. Here is what the Quirinale reproaches the prime minister

The government launched the maneuver financial, an important and long-awaited step, but a Mattarella the methods chosen by Melons they didn’t like them. And this episode adds to many other circumstances that are creating the frost between Colle and Palace Chigi. Mattarella – we read on Dagospia – tries to tone down the tone, and will find the right moment to deliver his political considerations. What is certain is that in recent months the relationship between the Head of State and the Prime Minister has become tarnished, made even more problematic by the difficulty met by Undersecretary Alfredo Mantua in the most delicate intelligence reformwhich, from the Hill, is looked at with extreme attention.

Mattarella he didn’t like the no to the amendments of majority to the financial law decided by Giorgia Meloni and evoked by Matteo Salvini during yesterday’s press conference. A decision – continues Dagospia – that expropriates Parliament of its prerogativeson the most important law of the year, and which reduces deputies and senators to mere button presser. The unamendability of the maneuver is only the latest act that shocked the President of the Republic, already irritated by the government excesses. Furthermore, Mattarella fears the materialization of a danger of terrorism in Italy, which, despite the Government’s reassurances, is more alive than ever.

