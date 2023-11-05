From the Quirinale informally transpires disappointment and a certain irritation for a reform project which, in fact, diminishes the powers of the President, especially for the abolition of life senators chosen by the Collegium

Strict compliance with institutional prerogatives. For this reason, qualified sources at the highest levels explain to Affaritaliani.it than the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella he will not intervene in the debate, heated and in some ways fiery, which exploded after the approval by the Council of Ministers of the constitutional reform which introduces the direct election of the prime minister.

The Head of State knows perfectly well that he cannot intervene on the merits of a bill, even a reform of the Charter, put forward by the government and the majority. Precisely to respect the prerogatives of each state power. But from Quirinale informally, disappointment and a certain irritation are revealed for a reform project which, in fact, diminishes the powers of the President, especially for the abolition of life senators chosen by Colle (a very important point and not at all a detail).

On the other hand, Mattarella was president of the Constitutional Court and knows the matter perfectly. The Centre-right, despite the criticism, intends to run and proceed quickly. The times, they reason in Parliament, could be around 14 months for the approval of the reform with double reading in both houses of Parliament. Then, obviously, since there is no qualified majority of two thirds with the clear no from the Pd and M5S, the game of the confirmatory referendum will open, which has no quorum.

A difficult match for Giorgia Meloni which however will transform it into a referendum on itself by mobilizing the people of the Brothers of Italy and the Centre-right, with the help of the Melonian Rai. And if he were to win the yes vote in the referendum, sources who know Mattarella’s history and political thought well, the probability of his resignation as Head of State would be very high. At that point Meloni’s plan to run in the elections to be directly elected prime minister would suffer a (brief) stop as, first, the new president of the Republic would have to be elected.

And in Fratelli d’Italia the name that is mentioned is that of Ignazio La Russa, second state office (president of the Senate). Once La Russa has been elected to the Quirinale by this Parliament, Meloni would leave to return to the polls with the new Constitution and with a “friendly” President. Obviously there would be “compensations” for the centre-right allies, Lega and Forza Italia, but this seems to be the plan.

Which obviously frightens the entire centre-left front which has taken the field heavily against the premiership. Just look at the statements for example of Luciano Violante, Massimo Cacciari, Giuliano Amato and many other constitutionalists close to the CSX. Pd and 5 Star, together with the unions (CGIL in the lead) will fight to stop the reform and the referendum campaign will be truly fiery.

