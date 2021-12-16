Quirinale: Mattarella to ambassadors, today a farewell occasion

“It is with great pleasure that I return to welcome you at Quirinale for the end of year greeting. Today, for me, is also an opportunity to say goodbye “. This was said by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the greeting ceremony by the Diplomatic Corps at the Quirinale. It is the umpteenth confirmation that there will be no encore, and so the parties, especially the Democratic Party, remain in canvas pants.

Mattarella from the Pope, 45 minutes of conversation

The interview lasted about forty-five minutes Pope francesco with the President Mattarella. Pontiff and Head of State held an intense dialogue from 9.20 to 10.05. After it exchange of gifts, the President has left the private library since Dad at 10.20 and was then received by the Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

A ceramic painting depicting the Basilica of Saint Peter view from Vatican Gardens, volumes of papal documents, the Message for Peace for 2022, the Document on Human Brotherhood, the book about Statio Orbis of 27 March 2020, by the LEV were the gifts that Pope francesco delivered to Sergio Mattarella at the end of the farewell visit of the President of the Republic. Mattarella instead he offered the Pontiff a print with a View of Rome from the Quirinale and a volume on Madonna of sewing at the Quirinale, the fresco by Guido Reni found in the chapel of the Annunciata at the Quirinale.