“These sentiments were immediately accompanied by the thought of the Ukrainians awakened by the bombs and the noise of the tanks. And, thinking about them, they came to mind – like the Senator Liliana Segre – the words: ‘This morning I woke up and found the invader’. We all know where these words come from. They are the first of Bella ciao “. Sergio Mattarella celebrating the 25 April in Acerra.

"The Fascist regime imploded from within and collapsed on itself, corroded by its own vainglory. It was not the death of the Fatherland. But, on the contrary, the rediscovery of its authentic meaning. That of a community of destiny, of women and of men, who share a common sense of piety, the values ​​of freedom, justice and democracy, who protect each other, who work for peace, well-being and solidarity ". This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, celebrating the 77th anniversary of the Liberation.

"And today there is agreement among historians in assigning the title of resistant to all those who, with weapons or without, putting their lives on the line, oppose a foreign invasion, fruit of arbitrariness and contrary to law, as well as the very sense of dignity. The mountain fighters, the many partisan relays, the soldiers who, losing their lives or undergoing deportation, they refused to serve under the gloomy banner of Salò. The people who hid the Jews at home, or the allied military, or wanted politicians, those who supported the logistic network of the Resistance were fully resistant. The workers who went on strike in the North, the authors of clandestine leaflets and newspapers, the intellectuals who did not give up, the parish priests who remained close to their wounded flock were resistant. The innocent victims of the many massacres that, in that terrible season, bloodied our country" so the President of the Republic Mattarella during his speech for April 25 in Acerra.

"This turning back of history represents a danger not only for the Ukraine but for all Europeans, for the entire international community. As I pointed out three days ago in front of the partisan, combatant and weapon associations, we feel the need to immediately stop, with determination, this drift of war before it can further disrupt international coexistence, before it can tragically extend. This is the path to peace, to restore it; so that it can go back to being the cornerstone of life in Europe" President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella celebrating the 25 April in Acerra.

"In the early hours of the morning of February 24 we were all reached by the news that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation had invaded the Ukraine, entering its territory from many parts of its borders, in the direction of Kiev, Karkiv, Donetsk, Mariupol, Odessa. Like everyone, that day, I felt a heavy sense of alarm, sadness, indignation". President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella celebrating 25 April.

"L'8 September he produced the sieve, which swept away twenty years of illusions, of empty and consumed slogans, of bellicose rhetoric. The Fascist regime imploded from within and collapsed on itself, corroded by its own vainglory. It was not the death of the Homeland. But, on the contrary, the rediscovery of its authentic meaning. That of a community of destiny, of women and men, who share a common sense of piety, the values ​​of freedom, justice and democracy, who protect each other, who work for peace, well-being and solidarity". said the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, celebrating the 77th anniversary of the Liberation in Acerra.

The President of the Mattarella Republic lays the Laurel crown to Altar of the Fatherland on the occasion of the celebrations for 25 April. Defense Minister Guerini was also present at the commemoration.

The President of the Republic Mattarella the president of the Senate Casellati, the Vice President of the Rosato Chamber and the Minister of Defense Guerini at the Altare della Patria in Rome for the celebrations of 25 April.

April 25: Draghi, the values ​​of the Resistance are alive and current

"The 25 April it is the day of gratitude towards those who fought for peace and for the freedom of Italy from the dictatorship of nazi-fascism. The generosity, the courage, the patriotism of the partisans and of the whole Resistence they are living, strong, current values. Today we celebrate the memory of the struggle and ideals of the Resistance on which our peace was built. To all Italians, happy Liberation Day" Prime Minister Mario Draghi.