Mattarella and that signal to the parties: on the premiership and controversy over his role

Sergio Mattarella he decided to give a signal to the parties, the President of the Republic yesterday mentioned the Albertine Statute in a meeting with Casagit, the journalists' assistance fund. “I am a president and I am not a ruler“. Mattarella also adds to his consideration a “luckily“. With a reminder: “The President of the Republic he does not sign the laws, nor does he sign the promulgationwhich is a very different thing, does not mean sharing them”. To explain what is behind these words of the head of state, the Quirinalist Marzio Breda on Il Corriere della Sera, who speaks bluntly of a signal given to the parties. He sounds polite annoyed whose he can no longer stand being pulled by his jacket – explains Breda -, the sortie with which Sergio Mattarella puts a firm point on his own powers. He doesn't need to be taught the job, this is the afterthought. He knows very well what he can or cannot do and what he must do.

And he explains it – continues Il Corriere – to future memory with plain words and simple examples, summarizing the ABC of our Charter. Like he did when he had the chair of constitutional right to the university. Words in which a resounds need for orderly paths and clarity of relationshipsthrough the balance of powers. Here is the point that brings us back to the present, with an allusion that seems aimed at the reform construction site. Maybe. In fact, when Mattarella cites “the harmonious design that the Constitution indicates and presents in an admirable way for those who wrote it, finding agreements in difficult conditions and dialectically very heated”, he reports the urgency of distinguishing between the political agenda and the reform agenda. Which, in the name of the general interest, should not be overlapped.