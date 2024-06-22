Mattarella in Maranello for the new Ferrari e-building, Elkann: “Here we imagine the future”

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, was at the Ferrari factories in Maranello for the launch of the new e-building of the Cavallino company. The Head of State visited the production lines and the ‘classic’ department. Mattarella spent time greeting the specialized Ferrari workers who gave him a lamp made from engine components: “It’s very beautiful, it has a very elegant line”, appreciated the President of the Republic. “We are excited and happy to welcome you as Ferrari here in Maranello today,” said John Elkann. “It’s an important day, we are inaugurating the e-building, which is our future. We are imagining what the future of Ferrari will be and we are doing it – explained the Ferrari president – by focusing on three very important components: people, because, as our founder said, Ferrari is above all made up of people; innovation, because we love to innovate, we love to create what does not exist; and our environment, this factory is made respecting our environment”.



The e-building was inaugurated in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the plant where cars with combustion engines, hybrids and Ferrari’s first electric model will be created. He was welcomed by the president of Ferrari, John Elkann, the vice president Piero Ferrari, the CEO, Benedetto Vigna, and a representation of the company’s employees, who greeted Mattarella with long applause. Then the president posted with the “red overalls” for a souvenir photo.





“A magnificent memory, it’s not just a magnificent idea, it’s very beautiful and has a very elegant line”. The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella said this while visiting the new Ferrari e-building, thanking the workers who gave him a lamp made with waste components from the ‘Red’s engines.

