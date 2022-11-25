The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, spoke at the inauguration of the European supercomputer Leonardo at the Tecnopolo Cineca in Bologna.

The Head of State was welcomed by, among others, the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini and the President of Cineca, Francesco Ubertini. Also present were the former prime minister, Romano Prodi, the president of the CEI and archbishop of Bologna, cardinal Matteo Zuppi, and the mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore.

Leonardo has a measured performance of High-Performance Linpack (Hpl) of 174.7 petaflops (trillions of floating point operations per second). Thanks to these numbers, it ranks fourth in the global Top500, the list of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, announced at Sc22, the most important international conference for High Performance Computing underway in Dallas, Texas.