Mattarella in Poland arrives at Auschwitz with the students and survivors of the Nazi concentration camps

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella arrived in Auschwitz from Warsaw on the second day of his visit to Poland. After visiting the concentration camp museum, the head of state took part in the traditional March of the Living in remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust. On this anniversary in the Nazi camp there are thousands of students from all over the world; there is also a delegation from three Italian high schools.

During his visit, Mattarella was accompanied by the Bucci sisters, among the few living witnesses of the Nazi horror: “We are here today to pay homage and remember the millions of citizens murdered by a bloody regime which, with the complicity of the fascist regimes Europeans who handed over their fellow citizens to the executioners, was guilty of an atrocious crime against humanity. A crime that can know neither oblivion nor forgiveness” underlined the President.

“Remembering is a dimension of commitment. It demonstrates that, against the heralds of oblivion, memory wins. To affirm the pride of wanting to be “human persons”. To reiterate “never again””. And he added: “Hatred, prejudice, racism, extremism and indifference, delirium and the will to power are lurking, constantly challenge the conscience of individuals and peoples. We must “remember the millions of citizens murdered by a bloody regime like the Nazis which, with the complicity of the European fascist regimes who handed over their fellow citizens to the executioners, committed a heinous crime against humanity”, added the head of state.

President #Mattarella together with Andra and Tatiana #Bucci accompanied by a group of Italian students lays a wreath at the execution wall of #Auschwitz pic.twitter.com/oVJ8KZWehv — Quirinale (@Quirinale) April 18, 2023

Subscribe to the newsletter

