“The health service of our country is a precious heritage to be defended and adapted and in this the reflection of the Regions, in dialogue with the country and society, is particularly precious and important”. The President of the Republic stated this, Sergio Mattarellaspeaking in Turin at the second Festival of the Regions.

Faced with numerous open dossiers – autonomy and healthcare above all – the President of the Republic makes an appeal for “unity” without however taking part in the ongoing disputes. On the one hand there is tension between the executive of Rome and the presidents of the South over autonomy, on the other all the governors are worried about the health service. And Mattarella offers the criterion of unity as a possible way out of tunnels that could be difficult to exit.