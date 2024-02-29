Mattarella-Meloni, total clash. The Quirinale did not appreciate the “lecture” on Pisa

Increasingly tense relations between Melons And Mattarellasources of Quirinale reveal the astonishment of the Head of State following the Prime Minister's declarations the other evening and more generally of various government representatives on the truncheons to students a Pisa. Mattarella immediately intervened in the attack by calling the Minister of the Interior Plant yourself to ask for explanations and defining those facts”serious“. This stance would not have pleased anyone Chigihence Meloni's statement to Tg2Post: “Dangerous for institutions do not defend the police forces“. There is no doubt – says Repubblica – that Mattarella was the one recipient of the phrase pronounced by the prime minister on television after the events in Pisa. And it would be hypocritical to deny the inevitable amazement for such a statement, but Mattarella he won't let himself be pulled by the jacket, nor will it descend into the arena of controversy. His respect for them institutions is sacredthe feeling of role with which he has so far interpreted his task as referee is too great.

In this year and a half of government Melons – continues Repubblica – Mattarella he always tried to maintain a good neighborly relationship with Giorgia Meloni, even if the cultural distances are sensitive. In May 2018, after the Savona case, Meloni had made threats impeachment, accusing him of having “acted outside his prerogatives”. In the 2022 was the only one who didn't vote for it for the second time. Despite these precedents, the Head of State has always proven himself available to find a solution to the problems, defending our government abroad, encouraging it in its relations with Europe, facilitating its work as much as possible, starting from Pnrr. On the premiership, – concludes Repubblica – which puts its functions are heavily questioned, he hasn't said a word, nor will he ever say one. The feeling, for those who follow the events of the Presidency of the Republic, is that it is a new phase in relationships has begun.