“The Pnrr, the result of the initiative of the Government and Parliament and shared with the European Commission, indicates objectives, in terms of reforms and investments, to which the future of the country is linked well beyond the deadline for implementing the Plan, set as we know to 2026”: Sergio Mattarella calls everyone to order on the occasion of the first edition of “L’Italia delle Regioni – Festival of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces”, and urges “all levels of Government” to get involved in the implementation of the Plan, despite “the difficulties underlying this commitment”. “The massive funding disbursed by the EU Commission – explains the President of the Republic – are intended exactly to accelerate the country’s infrastructure by bridging the gaps, starting with that between the North and the South. Faced with challenges of this magnitude, the convergent commitment of the institutions and of all political and social forces. A commitment that we have made in Europe and which must obviously be honoured”.

Remaining on the theme of the event, Mattarella expressed “an open attitude on the subject of the differentiation of regional competences, provided that this occurs through the simultaneous consideration and implementation of the constitutional provision, keeping together the development of autonomy with the guarantee, extended to the whole national territory, of civil and social rights, as well as with adequate attention to equalization requirements”. The latter are elements that for the Head of State “do not constitute limits or correctives of autonomy but are its own characteristics”. “The Conference proved to be the ideal forum for making decisions and identifying solutions quickly – he concluded – strengthening consensus on choices, I repeat, which are not easy but necessary. The pandemic has confirmed, should there be any need, how the relationship between the state and the autonomies consists of loyal collaboration and not of the prejudicial claim in one sense or another”.