Mattarella visits Poland, the trip to Central Europe of the Head of State

The head of state Sergio Mattarella flew to Warsaw (Poland), first leg of his State trip to Central Europe. Upon his arrival, the president immediately met a representative of the Italian community in Poland. The purpose of this visit – postponed for a long time due to the pandemic – is to try to bring the two ideas of Europe of which the two countries are bearers together. There Poland in fact it is the hub of one obvious dichotomy, torn as it is between anti-Russian Atlanticism and a clear resistance to integration with theEuropean Unionto whose rules and directives it adheres lukewarmly.

conciliatory intent was read from the first statements by the president to our expatriate compatriots: “Your presence provides the Poles with the face of Italy with a much appreciated image and provides a network that cements friendship between our countries”. This meeting, scheduled in unsuspecting times, he hires a crucial value in the light of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine for the key role that Poland holds in the current geopolitical set-up.

Mattarella’s program in Poland and Slovakia

