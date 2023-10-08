Sergio Mattarella: “Dying at work is an unacceptable scandal in a civilized country”

“The intolerable and painful progression of deaths and accidents at work calls for an urgent and rigorous reconnaissance of the safety conditions in which workers find themselves working”. These are the words pronounced by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of the 73rd National Day for Victims of Accidents at Work.

READ ALSO: Working is tiring, but in Italy it kills: 657 deaths in eight months

“Dying in a factory, in the fields, in any workplace is an unacceptable scandal for a civilized country, an unbearable burden for our consciences, especially when behind the accidents we discover the failure or incorrect application of rules and procedures”, observes the Head of State. The numbers of these two years are the bulletin of a massacre: in 2022 there were 1,090 work-related deaths and 697,773 injuries, in the first three months of 2023 196 victims and 144,586 injured. Mattarella continues: “The security is not a cost, nor even a luxury: but a duty which corresponds to an inalienable right of every person. We need a concerted commitment from institutions, companies, unions, workers and training places so that a true culture of prevention spreads everywhere.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

