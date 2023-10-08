“The intolerable and painful progression of deaths and accidents at work calls for an urgent and rigorous investigation into the safety conditions in which workers find themselves working”. These are the words of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of the 73rd National Day for the Victims of Accidents at Work.

“Dying in a factory, in the fields, in any workplace is an unacceptable scandal for a civilized country, an unbearable burden for our consciences, especially when behind the accidents we discover the failure or incorrect application of rules and procedures”, added the head of state.

“Security is not a cost, nor even a luxury: but a duty which corresponds to an inalienable right of every person – the President’s warning -. We need a concerted commitment from institutions, companies, unions, workers and training places so that a true culture of prevention spreads everywhere.”

The numbers of workplace deaths in these two years are the bulletin of a massacre: in 2022 there were 1,090 workplace deaths and 697,773 injuries, in the first three months of 2023 196 victims and 144,586 injured.