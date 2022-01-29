The foreign media are almost unanimous in considering the re-election of Sergio Mattarella as head of state the way out for the political forces blocked for days in the game of cross vetoes and, at the same time, a sign of stability for Italy. “Italy re-elects Mattarella as president to put an end to the political stalemate”, writes the Financial Times, for which the outgoing president “was seen as the only candidate capable of guaranteeing the survival of the fragile Draghi government”.

“Italian President Sergio Mattarella said yes to a second term after the coalition parties were unable to find a compromise candidate for the office,” said the BBC. Le Figaro, in reporting on Mattarella’s re-election, writes that “this election will guarantee the stability of the Mattarella-Draghi duo that has been managing the recovery of the country for a year”. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung tells its readers that “on the eighth ballot Italy managed to agree on a head of state: Sergio Mattarella was re-elected president”.

“Mattarella renounces his pension and remains president”, is the title of Reuters, while the agency France Press reports that “the Italian president Sergio Mattarella was re-elected after a parliamentary marathon that revealed deep divisions between the ruling parties, in a crucial period for recovery “. “Sergio Mattarella re-elected President of the Italian Republic”, writes El Pais, commenting that “political formations do not find a way out of the institutional abyss and agree to ask the current head of state to start another term”.