From this balcony, then. From this balcony different from all the other balconies in Italian history. Because here the lawyer appeared Duccio Galimbertion 26 July 1943, to pronounce the words that gave rise to the Resistance: «The war continues until the last German is expelled, until the disappearance of the last vestige of the fascist regime, until the victory of the Italian people who rebel against Mussolini’s tyranny”.

It’s April 25, 2023. It’s coming Sergio Mattarella. The President of the Republic could not have chosen a more symbolic place to celebrate the Liberation. Cuneo, Boves, Borgo San Dalmazzo: the first partisans climbed these mountains. But now it’s still evening, the evening before. And they are all in Piazza Galimberti, in front of that balcony.

The mayor of Cuneo takes the stage, Patricia Manassero: “Thank you. We are many. We are here to light torches, lights of memory and lights of the future». It’s a strange evening. The first Liberation Day with a party in government that descends directly from the history of fascism.

Marco Revelli, son of the partisan Nuto, now takes the floor: «The president of the Senate never misses an opportunity to exhibit partisan ignorance, to denigrate the Resistance and mock the victims. His are not gaffes. But the expression of a deep-rooted feeling».

Then it’s up to Paolo Allemano, former mayor of Saluzzo, doctor and president of the provincial PNA: «We live in a kind of schizophrenia. If President Mattarella’s visit is a source of pride, we cannot ignore the fact that the second office of state cannot call itself anti-fascist”.

The civil oration is entrusted to the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini, which starts from the words of Duccio Galimberti to arrive at the present: «To claim that Resistance and partisan struggle are the party of one party is one of the most sensational lies that can be pronounced in front of this country. Today, more than ever, Liberation Day is also the feast of the Constitution forged in the repudiation of Mussolini and fascism. This is the feast of all Italians». There is a stone guest. There is the second state office that today will be far from Italy. There is a government party that does not utter words of caesura with its black past.

“I have tried to separate the role of the prime minister from the party she represents,” says Giannini. «I really tried not to have prejudices, to judge only on the basis of what I see and what I hear. But I can’t. It’s not just the president of the Senate who says certain things, it’s also her, Italy’s sister, like all those who belong to her party. Sure: La Russa is the one that angers us the most. Also for the way she expresses herself. Some say: “Russia is like this”. No, I’m not. The homeland, as they rightly call it, must be served with dignity and honour”.

From here, from this square, Duccio Galimberti and a few others walked towards Madonna del Colletto. The lawyer Livio Bianco and the music teacher Ugo Rapisarda, the merchant Enzo Cavaglion and the clerk Riccardo Cavaglion, the craftsman Arturo Felici, the university student Giacomo Spirolazzi, the professor Leonardo Ferrero, the merchant Leandro Scaramuzzi went. They were few. No one had ever shot before in his life. The first partisan band was formed in Valle Gesso: «Italia Libera». Others were added in the autumn of 1943, in the mountains and on the plains. In addition to the original nucleus founded by Duccio Galimberti, there are Giorgio Bocca and Nuto Revelli. Here is Beppe Fenoglio, the Partisan Johnny. The Stura valley, the Maira valley, the Gesso valley, the Langhe, Turin.

For this reason, the visit of the President of the Republic will begin from the House Museum of the lawyer Duccio Galimberti. The President will find one library with 27 thousand volumes, will see the Risorgimento portraits of Mazzini and Garibaldi. He will find the lawyer’s desk and the ideals of the partisan. “We’ll talk about Duccio’s speech from the balcony,” says Cristina Giordano, the director of the House Museum. “I am honored and excited about this meeting.”

Mussolini had just been arrested. Galimberti left Turin to return to Cuneo. It was a Monday, cattle market day. The square was crowded when he said those words. “He is one of the key figures of the Italian Resistance, a lawyer, son of Minister Tancredi Galimberti, he adheres to anti-fascist thought inspired by his Risorgimento training,” says Gigi Garelli, the director of the Historical Institute of the Resistance in Cuneo.

To the President of the Institute, Sergio Soave, today the task of delivering a prayer to introduce President Mattarella’s speech is entrusted: «Since 26 July, when everyone was groping in the dark with consoling and improbable hypotheses, Duccio Galimberti was the first and prophetic to indicate the ways of the future. Speaking from the balcony of the square that now bears his name to a crowd gathered there to be told that with the fall of the Duce the war would end, he affirmed exactly the opposite: the war would continue until the fascists and Nazis were expelled from Italy . And each should have prepared to play his part.’ That’s why in Cuneo. That’s why that balcony. Today, April 25, 2023.