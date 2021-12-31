Sergio Mattarella and the message of the end of the year, we will not miss it here

Who knows how many Italians have responded or will respond to the message that, according to tradition, the Head of state sends at the end of the year, to all more or less regular inhabitants in Italy. Perhaps no one, because wisely, it is thought that any answers would never be read. Let alone a reply sent not by registered mail, insured to his home, but written to a paper or digital newspaper!

I could use the online readable service “how to write to Mattarella”. Even write to him at home. House that he defines, it is known, the home of all Italians. How moving this hypocritically generous and meaningless definition is. One would like to give his address to some desperate neo-Italian who does not know where to sleep warmed at least by the breath of an ox and a donkey.

There is also a suggestion of how to start: “Dear Mattarella, I am writing to you … “, so much is ours Anglo-Saxon and democratic. Thinking of the pleading sent to him in October by Davide Casaleggio and remaining, it would seem, without an answer, therefore aware of the total uselessness of this mine, I write it anyway, almost to formal and moral duty, sending it to Business Italians, therefore traceable, if published, for who knows how long, before ending up in the pulp.

Dear Mattarella, a trend that has bothered me more and more, also making me suspicious about his real intentions on the encore, was his increasingly frequent appearance on TV. As my disagreement increased about what she did and said, the sense of annoyance increased at seeing her more and more often on the screen. I asked myself: “But is it a psychological effect born of dissent, or is this increasingly exaggerating in showing itself on TV?”