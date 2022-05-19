If “a stronger and larger country pretends with the violence of arms and the force to impose its choices on a neighboring country that is much less large and much less strong”, one cannot “close one’s eyes” and one must “commit oneself because international law is restored “, because” freedom is not divisible, neither socially nor territorially, it is fully obtained only if others also enjoy it, it is realized together with that of others. There is no full freedom if the others do not have it. “The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellareturns to emphasize the need to stop the war in Ukrainebut keeping in mind that there is a country that has attacked and another that has been attacked and remembering the rules and values ​​that are the basis of European and international coexistence.

The Head of State speaks to Paduaon the occasion of the 800 / mo anniversary ofCity Athenaeum. “Universities – he remembers – are the basis of the foundations ofEurope, of its commonality, of its integration, starting from the beginning of the previous millennium, when in the first two centuries the first universities that were European universities arose. This created a fabric of common culture, of common valueswhich, despite the differences, has remained and has grown over time, resisting even the age of nationalisms heated, nationalisms interpreted as a conflict between states. That common cultural fabric has developed and is the one on which European coexistence and the idea of ​​integration on our continent is based today “.

“All this clashes today with what we are witnessing: an assault against a neighboring country in order to impose on it its own choices by a larger and stronger country “. Precisely these events, concludes Mattarella, make the” need to return to values ​​of Europe: this fabric of common values ​​that runs through the peoples of Europe cannot be sacrificed, tearing apartin the face of the arrogance of the use of force and of imposing one’s choices on others with weapons “. (by Sergio Amici)