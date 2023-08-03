The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, together with the Heads of State of Croatia, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Slovenia, all members of the Arraiolos Group, pledged to support joint action initiatives against the climate crisis and appealed to the Union European Union, to the other Mediterranean countries and to the international community to keep this issue at the top of their political agenda.

This can be read in a note from the Quirinale which also refers to the climate crisis in the Mediterranean areas and to the need for everyone to react immediately.

“As expected, the climate crisis has arrived and has reached explosive dimensions, so much so that there is now talk of a ‘climate state of emergency’ – reads the appeal -.

The UN Secretary-General at the end of July called the current crisis a state of ‘global boiling’. Its effects are especially visible in our region, the Mediterranean, which is severely affected and at immediate risk not only from shortages of water and electricity, but also from floods, widespread heat waves, fires and desertification. Extreme natural phenomena are destroying the ecosystem and threatening our daily life, our way of life”. “There is no more time to waste, there is no more time to compromise for political or economic reasons. It is imperative to act and take urgent and effective initiatives. All Mediterranean countries must coordinate and react, engage in a collective effort to halt and reverse the effects of the climate crisis. “It is the duty of all of us to act in this direction and adopt concrete policies aimed at this effort. Raise public awareness, educate and inspire the ethics of environmental responsibility in everyone. Not only for the present, but also for the future of our children and the generations to come”.