“The intention and hope are to be able to achieve, after the intense dialogue started in recent years with the Italy-Africa ministerial conferences, a even stronger and more structured relationship between the African continent and our country“. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in the toast on the occasion of the lunch offered at the Quirinale to the delegations participating in the Italy-Africa Conference.

“Your presence here this evening – numerous and qualified – gives concrete expression to the firm and sincere friendship that unites our peoples: the Italian Republic is grateful to you – said Mattarella – These are bonds also fueled by your presence in Italy of numerous communities of African origin, who are an active and vital part of our society and who, with their precious work, contribute to the economic and cultural growth of our country. It is one of the manifestations of that globalization that unites the destinies of our two continents , strongly interconnected with each other. We are challenged by common causes that see the value of peace and, therefore, the destiny of humanity at risk.”