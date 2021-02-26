Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, raised the highest signs of gratitude and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for his kindness to follow part of the sixth stage of the Emirates Global Tour.

He said: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to follow riders during their participation in the Dubai stage every year, confirming the interest and support of His Highness for cruising and motivating the participants in it to provide the best performance and strongest competition, based on his belief in the importance of sport in general and cycling in particular. In the community and its significant positive effects on the health, happiness and vitality of community members, and their ability to participate in the development movement with high efficiency, activity and determination, and the presence of His Highness represents a message of the importance of continuing work in this field, and consolidating the gains made by new gains that contribute to achieving the goals of the rational leadership towards the children Home, and everyone who lives on his good land.

He added: In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, we were keen to choose the stage of the stage to witness new additions this year, by passing through many tourist areas and new cultural landmarks in Dubai.

His Excellency added: The wheel of development continues for us, and residential, commercial, industrial and tourism projects are witnessing continuous additions every year, so the cyclists passed through different areas in Dubai, including the new ones that were added to the cruise for the first time, including Deira Islands and modern residential and commercial areas in the Ras Al Khor area. The tallest tower in the world is currently being constructed, as well as the areas that the participants used to pass through, and it has become a feature of the circumambulation, which are the Deira area, the areas of Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, the Marina area, the Jumeirah Islands, the Al Marmoom Reserve, and many other unique areas that dazzled the world with their splendid design and accuracy of implementation.

His Excellency the Vice President of the Dubai Sports Council concluded: Dubai has become a world-class leader as a cycling-friendly city and a favorite destination for fans of this integrated sport, thanks to the availability of world-class tracks in different regions, and bicycle paths and tracks and their bridges have become distinctive features of Dubai to provide an opportunity. For everyone to cycle safely and easily.