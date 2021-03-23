Dubai (Al Ittihad) – His Excellency Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life, confirmed that the Dubai government is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (May God protect him), and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, is a flexible government that foresaw the future and keeps pace with the rapid changes that The world is witnessing it, and the challenges of all kinds.

His Excellency said: The decisions and directives issued by His Highness during the Dubai Council meeting reflect the dynamism of the Dubai government in adopting the best international practices in various fields, dealing with the changes taking place in the world, rapidly adapting to challenges, rearranging priorities, making optimal use of available resources and providing opportunities for all, to ensure Dubai’s global leadership and enhancing its international competitiveness, pointing out that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is keen on the Dubai government adopting innovative solutions that lead to the development and creation of quality services and projects that keep pace with the requirements of the present and the challenges of the future.

He added: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has a clear vision and a future outlook centered on developing and activating the role of leaders in the government, and harnessing resources and energies to improve the quality of life for today’s and future generations, pointing out that His Highness’s directives to completely restructure the Dubai government is an actual embodiment of a resilient government. Concept and implementation, and in line with the requirements of the next stage by reviewing the organizational structures of government agencies, with the aim of launching new and innovative services, policies and strategies, that draw a road map to improve the performance of government agencies and institutions, and contribute to increasing efficiency, effectiveness and exploitation of future opportunities.