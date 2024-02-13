Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, stressed that the increasing challenges accompanying rapid global growth require future governments to focus on developing cities to improve the quality of life in various fields, and prepare… The necessary legislation to transform into future cities, support and adopt technical developments, and economic foresight to build economies capable of withstanding crises, in addition to building competencies and investing in developing new capabilities, in the areas of integrated planning, climate, innovation, research and development, big data and modern technologies, in addition to To enhance cooperation and joint action at the level of governments, companies and individuals to confront population and environmental challenges. This came in the keynote speech he delivered at the World Government Summit 2024, entitled: “Urban Planning and Cities of the Future.”

He said: “Dubai, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is a model of a city capable of adapting and withstanding in the face of changes and challenges, through developing transformational strategies with a renewed vision for development that has contributed to Maintaining its global competitiveness, as His Highness launched the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to achieve sustainable urban and economic development through development and investment in five urban centers. He also adopted the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which includes launching transformational initiatives and projects aimed at doubling the size of Dubai’s economy and raising it to 32. One trillion dirhams in 10 years, indicating that Dubai has succeeded in promoting economic diversification and transforming into a service-based economy.”

He added that Dubai has established itself as a global center for artificial male innovations, pointing out that cities that aspire to enhance their position among global cities must do key things: adopt a more comprehensive definition of economic success that includes the concepts of social well-being, happiness, and the quality of life of residents, as well as enhancing their ability To withstand and recover during financial crises, and to give priority to sustainability, happiness and well-being of the population,” stressing that Dubai’s ambitions have no limits in the field of adopting technologies and artificial intelligence, and consolidating its position as a global center for artificial intelligence innovations. He pointed out that the number of emerging technology companies in the emirate reached 300, and these companies raised more than 7.3 billion dirhams in 2023. The emirate aims to issue approximately 40,000 permits for virtual jobs until 2030.

