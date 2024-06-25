Matt the Farmer, aka Matteo Fiocco, is a well-known name in the world of digital gardening. This young man from Brescia, born in 1988, managed to transform a passion into a real profession, going from cultivating a small vegetable garden on the balcony of his home to managing a three-hectare farm in the heart of Franciacorta.

Matt’s journey: from balcony to farm

Matt’s story begins in 2013, when he decided to open a YouTube channel to share his passion for gardening. What was initially just a hobby has become a real job which today has over 1700 videos and a community of almost 500 thousand “farmers”.

Matt not only gives practical advice on how to grow a vegetable garden, but manages to integrate concepts of philosophy, theology and sociology. “Pre-Socratic philosophers often compared themselves to nature, defining man as part of the cosmos. We must regain a new anthropology where man is not at the center of the universe but simply part of it,” says Matt, showing a vision of the world that goes beyond simple gardening.

Today, thanks to his farm, Matt the Farmer guarantees vegetables and fruit to nearby communities and hopes that his model can be exported throughout Italy.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants and having good teachers to follow is important. The purpose of my disclosure on the cultivation of the land is to offer incentives to people so that they can do great things”, explains Matt.

His Work it is not limited only to cultivation, but also includes continuous education for those who follow it, inspiring thousands of people to rediscover contact with nature and experiment with new cultivation techniques.

Matt’s dream is to create a sustainable agricultural model that can be replicated throughout Italy. With over 400 thousand followers on YouTubeMatt continues to enchant the web with his precious advice on how to take care of and grow a vegetable garden.

And you, have you ever thought about turning your passion into a job? Tell us your story in the comments!