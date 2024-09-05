The Batman is one of the most acclaimed films of the Dark Knight, so many are eagerly awaiting more information about the sequel. Well, their prayers have been answered, as Matt Reeves, director of these films, has shared the first details of The Batman II.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, it was not only confirmed that The Batman II will begin filming next year, but Reeves revealed that this sequel will also be a mystery film, something that has raised a series of speculations about the villain, or villains, that Gotham’s protector will face. This is what the director commented:

“We have shared [el guion] as we move forward with DC, and they’re very excited. It’s going to go into the epic story about deeper corruption and go to places that [Bruce Wayne] He couldn’t even anticipate the first one. The seeds of where this is going are all in the first movie and it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character that you never got to see. Batman is constantly fighting these forces. But those forces can’t be completely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that. “What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythical characters that everyone knows, and translate them in a way that makes Gotham feel like a place in our world. We could get to the edge of fantastical, but we would never get to full fantastical. It’s supposed to feel pretty grounded.”

In this way, There has been speculation that Batman will have to face the Court of Owls, a group made up of Gotham’s elite.. Considering what Reeves has mentioned, this makes a lot of sense, and will be an evolution of what we saw in the first film. Considering that filming of the movie begins next year, we will have more information about this production in the coming months.

We remind you that The Batman II will hit theaters on October 2, 2026. In related topics, The Batman II is starting to take shape. James Gunn also denies that a Batman game is in development.

Author’s Note:

The Batman is a great movie, and the sequel has the potential to be even better. I can’t wait to see what Matt Reeves and company have in store, but I’m sure it will be a phenomenal piece of work.

Via: Comicbook Movie