With all the changes we’ve seen at Warner Bros. over the past few months, many DC fans have worried that the universe Matt Reeves is building for batman be cancelled. However, the director assures that this will not be the case, and he even has a meeting planned with DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Through a recent interview for the 15th anniversary of cloverfieldMatt Reeves was interviewed by Collider, and the subject of batman came up in the conversation. Here, the filmmaker noted that he will be meeting with Gunn and Safran soon to discuss the future of his BatVerse. This was what he commented:

“Them [Gunn y Safran] they have been great. […] Actually, we’re supposed to meet in the next few weeks because they want to talk to me about the overall plan, and then they want to hear the BatVerse plan. We met to talk about all that. Look, I’m excited to hear what they’re going to do. The BatVerse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is something of its own that they are allowing us to do. I had this dream about the way I wanted it to play out, and that’s part of what I’m going to talk about in a few weeks. They’re going to be talking to me about what they’re doing in their ten-year plan or certainly what’s in the near future, also so we can understand that we’re not, it’s air traffic control, they don’t want to be crashing into each other. We want to support each other. I’m super excited. I am very excited to know what they are doing and to work with them. It will be great”.

After the critical and box office success of batman in early 2022, Warner Bros. executives at the time gave the green light, not just to a sequel, but to a series of spin-off series for HBO Max. After the merger with Discovery, although there were a couple of changes, he made sure that the future that Matt Reeves is building was on its feet.

Now, when Gunn and Safran took the reins of DC Studios, and the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and the departure of Henry Cavill as Superman, many came to think that the future batman It would also be cancelled, since it was not part of the 10-year plan for the new directors. However, it is clear that batman it takes place in another universe, so you will be able to continue without any problem.

The Batman is a phenomenon movie, and it would be a disappointment to see this universe in the trash. Let’s hope Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios not only keep their promise to Matt Reeves, but also give other creative minds the opportunity to do similar projects.

Via: Collider