Although a little more than two weeks have passed since the death of Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, his loss caused such an impact that every detail and every farewell remains emotional. This Tuesday, for the first time, one of the main actors in the cast of the series has spoken about it. And it was also Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, Chandler’s best friend and roommate, during the 10 seasons that the television fiction lasted.

Through his Instagram profile, where he has accumulated 9.3 million followers, LeBlanc wanted to personally say goodbye to his friend, whom in some interviews he has come to call his “little brother.” He has posted five photographs, four of them from stills from the series and another of the protagonists hugging, and has written a short text. “With a heart full of pain I say goodbye. The moments we shared were, honestly, among the favorites of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you a friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I will never forget you. Never. Open your wings and fly, brother, you are finally free. All my love,” he writes, to end with a little joke in reference to a plot line of the series: “And I hope you save the 20 bucks you owe me.”

More information

Matthew Perry died on October 28 in Los Angeles, California, drowning in the jacuzzi of his home after spending the morning doing sports. His assistant found him when she returned from running some errands that the actor had asked her to do. At the moment the causes of his death have not been made public, but it is known that there was no fentanyl or methamphetamines in his body. The interpreter was 54 years old and had gone through many problems with alcohol and drug addictions; As he himself said, he had spent around 10 million dollars on rehabilitation programs. He had also had serious health problems: in 2018 his colon burst and he spent two months in a coma, with doctors giving him little chance of survival. After his death, in his home in Pacific Palisades (near the coast of Malibu) investigators found various anti-asthma medications, among others, but no illegal substances.

He shock The loss of Perry had a huge impact on the actors with whom he spent a decade of his life, years that launched him into stardom, gave him an immense fortune and also placed him in a very complex position with respect to his addictions. The five protagonists of Friends It took them a couple of days to speak out, and they decided to do so with a joint statement that they sent to the magazine People. “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were much more than co-stars. We were a family. There is a lot to say, but right now we need a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” wrote David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. “In due time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and love are with Matt’s family and friends, and everyone who loved him in this world.”

So far, neither had made any further public statements, either regarding Perry or anything else. They have also not made public appearances, either personal or for work, although the five could be seen, captured from a distance, at the private funeral for their friend, which took place on Friday, November 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills. , a cemetery north of Los Angeles and in front of the Warner studios, on whose 24th set the series was filmed during its 10 years.

The relationship between colleagues Friends It was close, marked by the importance of the filming, in which they became, in addition to international stars, close friends. However, they did not see each other very often, as they themselves said in some interviews. In 2016, in a talk with People, LeBlanc said of Perry: “I adore him! Five years may pass without seeing each other, but then we meet in a room and we are still intimate. It’s incredible, really. Spending 10 years in a building without windows and with closed doors makes you know yourself quite well.” The last time they were seen together was in May 2021, when the entire cast of the series met for a special program.