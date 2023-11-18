Unfortunately, a couple of weeks ago it was announced that Matthew Perry, famous for playing Chandler in the series Friends, had died due to a domestic accident. While multiple celebrities expressed their sadness at the time, a couple of Friends members had remained silent, probably to process what had happened. Now, Matt LeBlanc, who worked alongside Perry on the show when he brought Joey to life, has finally decided to talk about this topic.

Through his Instagram account, LeBlanc shared a couple of photos of him and Perry on the set of Friendswhere he also issued the following message:

“I say goodbye with great regret. The times we spent together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I will never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother, you are finally free. Lots of love. And I guess you get to keep the $20 you owe me.”

The actor played Joey Tribbiani, Perry’s Chandler Bing’s best friend, during the beloved show that ran for 10 years and currently runs for 236 episodes. Both LeBlanc and Perry received Emmy nominations during their time on the show.

Perry was found dead in his California home on October 28. He began his screen career as a child star in the late 1970s, before landing roles in Studio 60 in Sunset Strip, The West Wing and Ally, but it wasn’t until Friends who achieved stardom. She also appeared in several films, including Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.

The most important thing is that Perry wanted to be remembered for his advocacy workwhich included asking the U.S. Congress for better funding for drug courts and opening the Perry House, a sober living center for men.

On related topics, you can learn more about the death of Matthey Perry here. Likewise, this is how the rest of the Friends cast reacted to this news.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a real shame when a loved one leaves early. While it is true that some members of Friends were slow to provide a response to this fact, they have the right to grieve in the way they see fit, and not expose themselves to the public at all times.

Via: Matt LeBlanc