Matt LeBlancwho played the immature and heartthrob Joey Tribbiani in ‘Friends’, a successful sitcom from the late 90s and early 2000s, he paid, through his social networks, a tribute as a farewell to his friend Matthew Perry, who died on October 28, 2023 when He was in the jacuzzi of his home in Los Angeles. This last goodbye was made by LeBlanc a couple of weeks after the pronouncement of the entire main cast of the series, who indicated that they were very affected after the death of the remembered Chandler Bing.

Joey’s emotional farewell to Chandler: “It was an honor to call you my friend”

Through a publication on his Instagram account, Matt LeBlanc He said his last goodbye to his best friend in the series and behind the cameras: “Matthew, I say goodbye with great regret. The times we spent together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I will never forget you. Never,” he posted.

This was Matt LeBlanc’s farewell to Matthew Perry. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Matt LeBlanc

“Spread your wings and fly brother, you are finally free. Lots of love. And I suppose you will keep the 20 dollars that you owe me,” concluded the post of the American actor, who is the first of the main cast of ‘Friends’ in speaking out after Perry’s death, the causes of which are still under investigation; but which, it is presumed, was not due to the consumption of illicit substances.

The statement from the cast of ‘Friends’

After Perry’s death became official, none of his five co-stars: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer; She spoke about the event until two days later, when they issued a joint statement, expressing their deep sadness at the departure of someone they considered more than a friend.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just co-stars. We are family. There is a lot to say, but now we are going to take a moment to grieve and process this immeasurable loss. We will say more over time, as “that we are able to do so. For now, our thoughts and our love are with ‘Matty’s’ family, his friends and all those who loved him around the world,” they indicated.

Who also referred to Perry’s death was Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, Chandler’s partner in several episodes of the series. The actress used her Instagram account to dedicate a few last words to her castmate: “What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short life will live on. “I feel very blessed for every creative moment we share.”