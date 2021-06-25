After media reports about an alleged affair with a close employee, British Health Minister Matt Hancock (42) apologized for breaking the corona rules.

London – “I admit that I violated the distance rules in this case,” Hancock said on Friday. “I have injured people and I regret it very much.” However, the minister ruled out resignation. “I remain focused on leading the country out of this pandemic,” said Hancock, asking for privacy “on this personal matter.”

The newspaper “The Sun” had previously published photos that should show Hancock kissing his advisor at the ministry. The pictures are said to have been taken on May 6th, eleven days before the extensive abolition of distance rules. Since the 43-year-old employee was hired by Hancock and is being paid in taxpayers’ money, the opposition is demanding an investigation and the minister’s resignation.

The government defended Hancock. It is a personal matter and no rules have been violated when the advisor was hired, Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky News on Friday morning. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a similar statement.

Both Hancock and his alleged mistress are married with three children each with their partner.

The minister has long been criticized. He is said to have distributed millions of orders for corona protective equipment to friends without testing and put billions into an inadequate test system. Johnson’s former top advisor Dominic Cummings has accused Hancock of lying multiple times in the pandemic, suggesting that the prime minister wanted to kick the health minister out. A government spokesman said that Hancock had Johnson’s trust. (dpa)